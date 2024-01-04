Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Franklin County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Thompsonville High School at Zeigler-Royalton High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 4

6:00 PM CT on January 4 Location: Zeigler, IL

Zeigler, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Benton High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School