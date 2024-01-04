Franklin County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Franklin County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thompsonville High School at Zeigler-Royalton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Zeigler, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benton High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
