The UT Martin Skyhawks (5-8) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Skyhawk Arena. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET.

Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 63.6 points per game are only 4.6 fewer points than the 68.2 the Skyhawks give up.

Eastern Illinois is 3-2 when it scores more than 68.2 points.

UT Martin is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 63.6 points.

The Skyhawks record 65.0 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 70.3 the Panthers give up.

When UT Martin totals more than 70.3 points, it is 2-2.

Eastern Illinois is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 65.0 points.

This year the Skyhawks are shooting 42.5% from the field, only 0.3% lower than the Panthers give up.

The Panthers' 40.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Skyhawks have conceded.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 16.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 49.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

16.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 49.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Miah Monahan: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)

11.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49) Ellie Buzzelle: 9.6 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (32-for-80)

9.6 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (32-for-80) Charita Lewis: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.2 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)

9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.2 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46) Lalani Ellis: 7.6 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

Eastern Illinois Schedule