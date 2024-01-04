The UT Martin Skyhawks (5-8) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Skyhawk Arena. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET.

Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers' 63.6 points per game are only 4.6 fewer points than the 68.2 the Skyhawks give up.
  • Eastern Illinois is 3-2 when it scores more than 68.2 points.
  • UT Martin is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 63.6 points.
  • The Skyhawks record 65.0 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 70.3 the Panthers give up.
  • When UT Martin totals more than 70.3 points, it is 2-2.
  • Eastern Illinois is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 65.0 points.
  • This year the Skyhawks are shooting 42.5% from the field, only 0.3% lower than the Panthers give up.
  • The Panthers' 40.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Skyhawks have conceded.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

  • Macy McGlone: 16.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 49.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • Miah Monahan: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)
  • Ellie Buzzelle: 9.6 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (32-for-80)
  • Charita Lewis: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.2 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)
  • Lalani Ellis: 7.6 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

Eastern Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 @ Northern Illinois L 65-55 NIU Convocation Center
12/21/2023 @ Wisconsin L 76-64 Kohl Center
12/29/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville W 80-74 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
1/4/2024 @ UT Martin - Skyhawk Arena
1/6/2024 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center
1/11/2024 Morehead State - Lantz Arena

