How to Watch the Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UT Martin Skyhawks (5-8) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Skyhawk Arena. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup
Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers' 63.6 points per game are only 4.6 fewer points than the 68.2 the Skyhawks give up.
- Eastern Illinois is 3-2 when it scores more than 68.2 points.
- UT Martin is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 63.6 points.
- The Skyhawks record 65.0 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 70.3 the Panthers give up.
- When UT Martin totals more than 70.3 points, it is 2-2.
- Eastern Illinois is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 65.0 points.
- This year the Skyhawks are shooting 42.5% from the field, only 0.3% lower than the Panthers give up.
- The Panthers' 40.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Skyhawks have conceded.
Eastern Illinois Leaders
- Macy McGlone: 16.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 49.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Miah Monahan: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)
- Ellie Buzzelle: 9.6 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (32-for-80)
- Charita Lewis: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.2 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)
- Lalani Ellis: 7.6 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
Eastern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|L 65-55
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 76-64
|Kohl Center
|12/29/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|W 80-74
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|1/4/2024
|@ UT Martin
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|1/11/2024
|Morehead State
|-
|Lantz Arena
