The Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-8, 0-1 OVC) are 9.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they take on the UT Martin Skyhawks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Skyhawk Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU. The matchup has an over/under set at 150.5 points.

Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Martin, Tennessee

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Skyhawk Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UT Martin -9.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Illinois and its opponents have scored more than 150.5 combined points just once this season.

Eastern Illinois' games this season have had an average of 134.9 points, 15.6 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this season, Eastern Illinois has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Eastern Illinois (4-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 14.5% less often than UT Martin (6-5-0) this season.

Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UT Martin 8 72.7% 85.2 155.1 80.3 145.2 156.3 Eastern Illinois 1 10% 69.9 155.1 64.9 145.2 137.8

Additional Eastern Illinois Insights & Trends

Against the spread in OVC play, the Skyhawks were 10-10-0 last year.

The Panthers score 10.4 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Skyhawks give up to opponents (80.3).

Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UT Martin 6-5-0 0-0 7-4-0 Eastern Illinois 4-6-0 3-2 4-6-0

Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Home/Away Splits

UT Martin Eastern Illinois 5-0 Home Record 5-1 4-5 Away Record 0-7 0-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 97.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.7 80.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.7 1-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-0-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-5-0

