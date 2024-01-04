Thursday's game features the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-8) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-10) matching up at Skyhawk Arena (on January 4) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-63 victory for UT Martin.

The Panthers won their most recent matchup 80-74 against SIU-Edwardsville on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 72, Eastern Illinois 63

Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Panthers took down the No. 312-ranked (according to our computer rankings) SIU-Edwardsville Cougars, 80-74, on December 29, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Eastern Illinois is 4-5 (.444%) -- tied for the 17th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eastern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

80-74 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 312) on December 29

79-67 on the road over Bradley (No. 315) on December 5

67-55 at home over North Dakota (No. 329) on December 7

75-62 at home over Valparaiso (No. 335) on November 12

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 16.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 49.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

16.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 49.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Miah Monahan: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)

11.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49) Ellie Buzzelle: 9.6 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (32-for-80)

9.6 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (32-for-80) Charita Lewis: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.2 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)

9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.2 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46) Lalani Ellis: 7.6 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

The Panthers put up 63.6 points per game (225th in college basketball) while allowing 70.3 per outing (295th in college basketball). They have a -93 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.