The UT Martin Skyhawks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) welcome in the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-8, 0-1 OVC) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois matchup.

Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UT Martin Moneyline Eastern Illinois Moneyline

Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Betting Trends

Eastern Illinois has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

The Panthers are 3-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

UT Martin has covered seven times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

The Skyhawks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 13 times this season.

