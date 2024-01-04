The Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-8, 0-1 OVC) will look to stop a seven-game road slide when visiting the UT Martin Skyhawks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Skyhawk Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Panthers are shooting 43.5% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 41.4% the Skyhawks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Eastern Illinois has compiled a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.4% from the field.
  • The Skyhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 74th.
  • The Panthers put up an average of 69.9 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 80.3 the Skyhawks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 80.3 points, Eastern Illinois is 4-0.

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Eastern Illinois is putting up 86.7 points per game, 28.0 more than it is averaging away (58.7).
  • At home, the Panthers allow 55.2 points per game. Away, they give up 76.0.
  • Beyond the arc, Eastern Illinois knocks down fewer trifectas on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (5.3), and makes a lower percentage on the road (29.5%) than at home (32.7%) too.

Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Blackburn W 87-66 Lantz Arena
12/21/2023 @ Iowa State L 80-48 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville L 67-58 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
1/4/2024 @ UT Martin - Skyhawk Arena
1/6/2024 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center
1/11/2024 Morehead State - Lantz Arena

