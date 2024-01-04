How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-8, 0-1 OVC) will look to stop a seven-game road slide when visiting the UT Martin Skyhawks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Skyhawk Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Tennessee Tech vs Morehead State (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- SIU-Edwardsville vs Little Rock (8:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Southeast Missouri State vs Western Illinois (8:30 PM ET | January 4)
- Tennessee State vs Southern Indiana (8:30 PM ET | January 4)
Eastern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 43.5% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 41.4% the Skyhawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Eastern Illinois has compiled a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.4% from the field.
- The Skyhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 74th.
- The Panthers put up an average of 69.9 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 80.3 the Skyhawks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 80.3 points, Eastern Illinois is 4-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- At home Eastern Illinois is putting up 86.7 points per game, 28.0 more than it is averaging away (58.7).
- At home, the Panthers allow 55.2 points per game. Away, they give up 76.0.
- Beyond the arc, Eastern Illinois knocks down fewer trifectas on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (5.3), and makes a lower percentage on the road (29.5%) than at home (32.7%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Blackburn
|W 87-66
|Lantz Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 80-48
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|L 67-58
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|1/4/2024
|@ UT Martin
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|1/11/2024
|Morehead State
|-
|Lantz Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.