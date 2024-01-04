The Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-8, 0-1 OVC) will look to stop a seven-game road slide when visiting the UT Martin Skyhawks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Skyhawk Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 43.5% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 41.4% the Skyhawks' opponents have shot this season.

Eastern Illinois has compiled a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.4% from the field.

The Skyhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 74th.

The Panthers put up an average of 69.9 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 80.3 the Skyhawks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 80.3 points, Eastern Illinois is 4-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

At home Eastern Illinois is putting up 86.7 points per game, 28.0 more than it is averaging away (58.7).

At home, the Panthers allow 55.2 points per game. Away, they give up 76.0.

Beyond the arc, Eastern Illinois knocks down fewer trifectas on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (5.3), and makes a lower percentage on the road (29.5%) than at home (32.7%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule