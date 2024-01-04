Thursday's contest that pits the UT Martin Skyhawks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-8, 0-1 OVC) at Skyhawk Arena has a projected final score of 78-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UT Martin, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 4.

The game has no line set.

Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Where: Martin, Tennessee

Venue: Skyhawk Arena

Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 78, Eastern Illinois 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Martin (-8.0)

UT Martin (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 148.6

UT Martin's record against the spread this season is 6-5-0, and Eastern Illinois' is 4-6-0. The Skyhawks are 7-4-0 and the Panthers are 4-6-0 in terms of going over the point total. In the last 10 contests, UT Martin is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall while Eastern Illinois has gone 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

The Panthers put up 69.9 points per game (287th in college basketball) while giving up 64.9 per outing (49th in college basketball). They have a +70 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Eastern Illinois wins the rebound battle by 4.9 boards on average. It records 37.6 rebounds per game, 138th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.7.

Eastern Illinois hits 1.9 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.2 (338th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1.

Eastern Illinois has won the turnover battle by 2.9 per game, committing 11.0 (113th in college basketball) while forcing 13.9 (59th in college basketball).

