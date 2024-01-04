DuPage County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In DuPage County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
DePaul College Prep High Scool at St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montini Catholic High School at St. Edward High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Elgin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
