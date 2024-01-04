DeKalb County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in DeKalb County, Illinois today? We have you covered here.
DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Genoa-Kingston High School at Sandwich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Sandwich, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
