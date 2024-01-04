Connor Bedard will be in action when the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers meet on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Bedard's props? Here is some information to help you.

Connor Bedard vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Bedard has averaged 19:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -20.

In 12 of 37 games this year, Bedard has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 25 of 37 games this season, Bedard has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Bedard has an assist in 14 of 37 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Bedard's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Bedard going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bedard Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

