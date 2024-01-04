The Bradley Braves (4-8) will look to stop a four-game road skid when squaring off against the Murray State Racers (8-2) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at CFSB Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bradley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Bradley vs. Murray State Scoring Comparison

The Braves average 15.6 fewer points per game (63.2) than the Racers allow (78.8).

Murray State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.2 points.

The Racers record 24.5 more points per game (93.8) than the Braves allow (69.3).

When Murray State totals more than 69.3 points, it is 8-2.

Bradley has a 4-8 record when giving up fewer than 93.8 points.

The Racers are making 46.5% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Braves allow to opponents (41.8%).

The Braves shoot 41.3% from the field, 6.4% lower than the Racers concede.

Bradley Leaders

Halli Poock: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (26-for-65)

12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (26-for-65) Alex Rouse: 10.3 PTS, 49 FG%

10.3 PTS, 49 FG% Isis Fitch: 6.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25)

6.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25) Regan Barkema: 9 PTS, 40 FG%, 39 3PT% (23-for-59)

9 PTS, 40 FG%, 39 3PT% (23-for-59) Ruba Abo Hashesh: 6.9 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Schedule