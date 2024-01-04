How to Watch the Bradley vs. Murray State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Bradley Braves (4-8) will look to stop a four-game road skid when squaring off against the Murray State Racers (8-2) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at CFSB Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bradley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Illinois State vs Belmont
- Indiana State vs Drake
- Valparaiso vs Missouri State
- Evansville vs Northern Iowa
- UIC vs Southern Illinois
Bradley vs. Murray State Scoring Comparison
- The Braves average 15.6 fewer points per game (63.2) than the Racers allow (78.8).
- Murray State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.2 points.
- The Racers record 24.5 more points per game (93.8) than the Braves allow (69.3).
- When Murray State totals more than 69.3 points, it is 8-2.
- Bradley has a 4-8 record when giving up fewer than 93.8 points.
- The Racers are making 46.5% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Braves allow to opponents (41.8%).
- The Braves shoot 41.3% from the field, 6.4% lower than the Racers concede.
Bradley Leaders
- Halli Poock: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (26-for-65)
- Alex Rouse: 10.3 PTS, 49 FG%
- Isis Fitch: 6.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25)
- Regan Barkema: 9 PTS, 40 FG%, 39 3PT% (23-for-59)
- Ruba Abo Hashesh: 6.9 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bradley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 86-66
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ South Dakota
|L 68-47
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Illinois State
|L 78-74
|Redbird Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
|1/11/2024
|Missouri State
|-
|Renaissance Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.