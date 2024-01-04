Bradley vs. Murray State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Thursday's contest that pits the Murray State Racers (8-2) against the Bradley Braves (4-8) at CFSB Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-65 in favor of Murray State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.
The Braves' most recent game was a 78-74 loss to Illinois State on Saturday.
Bradley vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
Bradley vs. Murray State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Murray State 86, Bradley 65
Bradley Schedule Analysis
- The Braves' best win this season came in a 66-59 victory against the Elon Phoenix on November 22.
- Bradley has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (three).
- Bradley has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (four).
Bradley 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-59 over Elon (No. 275) on November 22
- 63-56 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 338) on December 2
- 65-62 at home over Central Michigan (No. 339) on November 12
Bradley Leaders
- Halli Poock: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (26-for-65)
- Alex Rouse: 10.3 PTS, 49 FG%
- Isis Fitch: 6.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25)
- Regan Barkema: 9 PTS, 40 FG%, 39 3PT% (23-for-59)
- Ruba Abo Hashesh: 6.9 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)
Bradley Performance Insights
- The Braves put up 63.2 points per game (231st in college basketball) while giving up 69.3 per outing (282nd in college basketball). They have a -74 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.1 points per game.
- At home, the Braves average 67.2 points per game. On the road, they score 59.8.
- In 2023-24 Bradley is allowing seven fewer points per game at home (67.4) than away (74.4).
