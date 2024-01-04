Thursday's contest that pits the Murray State Racers (8-2) against the Bradley Braves (4-8) at CFSB Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-65 in favor of Murray State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Braves' most recent game was a 78-74 loss to Illinois State on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bradley vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bradley vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 86, Bradley 65

Bradley Schedule Analysis

The Braves' best win this season came in a 66-59 victory against the Elon Phoenix on November 22.

Bradley has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (three).

Bradley has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bradley 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 over Elon (No. 275) on November 22

63-56 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 338) on December 2

65-62 at home over Central Michigan (No. 339) on November 12

Bradley Leaders

Halli Poock: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (26-for-65)

12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (26-for-65) Alex Rouse: 10.3 PTS, 49 FG%

10.3 PTS, 49 FG% Isis Fitch: 6.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25)

6.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25) Regan Barkema: 9 PTS, 40 FG%, 39 3PT% (23-for-59)

9 PTS, 40 FG%, 39 3PT% (23-for-59) Ruba Abo Hashesh: 6.9 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

Bradley Performance Insights

The Braves put up 63.2 points per game (231st in college basketball) while giving up 69.3 per outing (282nd in college basketball). They have a -74 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

At home, the Braves average 67.2 points per game. On the road, they score 59.8.

In 2023-24 Bradley is allowing seven fewer points per game at home (67.4) than away (74.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.