Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Rangers on January 4, 2024
The New York Rangers host the Chicago Blackhawks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Artemi Panarin, Connor Bedard and others in this matchup.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Blackhawks vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blackhawks vs. Rangers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Bedard's 33 points are pivotal for Chicago. He has put up 15 goals and 18 assists in 37 games.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Stars
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Blues
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Philipp Kurashev Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Philipp Kurashev has racked up 23 points this season, with seven goals and 16 assists.
Kurashev Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Stars
|Dec. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Blues
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|2
Jason Dickinson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)
Jason Dickinson is a key contributor on offense for Chicago with 12 goals and six assists.
Dickinson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
Panarin is one of New York's leading contributors (50 total points), having amassed 23 goals and 27 assists.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Lightning
|Dec. 30
|3
|0
|3
|4
|at Panthers
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|5
Mika Zibanejad Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Mika Zibanejad has 37 points (one per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 23 assists.
Zibanejad Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Lightning
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Panthers
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 27
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 23
|1
|2
|3
|4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.