The Chicago Blackhawks (11-24-2) will aim to halt a 12-game road losing streak when they play the New York Rangers (25-10-1) on Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI.

Blackhawks vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-400) Blackhawks (+310) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 35 games this season, and won 10 (28.6%).

Chicago has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

The Blackhawks have a 24.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has played 23 games this season with more than 6 goals.

Blackhawks vs Rangers Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 121 (11th) Goals 87 (30th) 100 (7th) Goals Allowed 139 (30th) 34 (4th) Power Play Goals 15 (27th) 18 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 31 (26th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

Chicago has a 4-4-0 record versus the spread while finishing 2-7-1 overall over its last 10 games.

Chicago has hit the over in six of its last 10 outings.

The Blackhawks have averaged a total of 6.2 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 greater than this game's over/under of 6.

During their past 10 games, Blackhawks' game goal totals average 6.3 goals, equal to their season-long game scoring average.

The Blackhawks have scored 87 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 30th in the league.

The Blackhawks have given up 139 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 30th.

Their -52 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

