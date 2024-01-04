How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The New York Rangers will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, January 4, with the Blackhawks having lost 12 consecutive road games.
ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI is the place to tune in to see the Rangers and the Blackhawks square off.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blackhawks vs Rangers Additional Info
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 139 goals given up (3.8 per game) is 30th in the league.
- With 87 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 2-7-1 record.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 43 goals (4.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) during that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|37
|15
|18
|33
|32
|30
|40.3%
|Philipp Kurashev
|30
|7
|16
|23
|16
|16
|52.3%
|Jason Dickinson
|37
|12
|6
|18
|16
|31
|46.5%
|Nick Foligno
|37
|8
|9
|17
|13
|29
|46.6%
|Tyler Johnson
|35
|9
|4
|13
|12
|12
|42.4%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have allowed 100 total goals (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL action.
- The Rangers' 121 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Rangers are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Rangers have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|36
|23
|27
|50
|31
|12
|14.3%
|Mika Zibanejad
|36
|14
|23
|37
|18
|22
|51.5%
|Vincent Trocheck
|36
|9
|25
|34
|17
|22
|62.2%
|Chris Kreider
|36
|19
|15
|34
|15
|6
|32.6%
|Adam Fox
|26
|3
|21
|24
|11
|12
|-
