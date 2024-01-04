Men's 2024 ASB Classic Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The eight matches today in the ASB Classic qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 82-ranked Cristian Garin matching up against No. 90 Luca van Assche.
Check out the latest odds for the entire ASB Classic field at BetMGM.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
ASB Classic Info
- Tournament: ASB Classic
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: January 5
- TV:
- Venue: ASB Tennis Centre
- Location: Auckland, New Zealand
- Court Surface: Hard
ASB Classic Favorites
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Isaac Becroft vs. Alejandro Tabilo
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Taro Daniel vs. Patrick Kypson
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Constant Lestienne
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:20 PM ET
|-
|-
|Alexandre Muller vs. Denis Shapovalov
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:20 PM ET
|-
|-
|Benjamin Bonzi vs. Jack Loutit
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:40 PM ET
|-
|-
|Jiri Vesely vs. Jaume Munar
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:40 PM ET
|-
|-
|Alex Michelsen vs. Gregoire Barrere
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|9:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Cristian Garin vs. Luca van Assche
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|9:00 PM ET
|-
|-
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.