Winnebago County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Winnebago County, Illinois today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belvidere High School at Hononegah Community High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Rockton, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freeport High School at Boylan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guilford High School at Belvidere North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Belvidere, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
