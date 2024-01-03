There is high school basketball competition in Winnebago County, Illinois today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Belvidere High School at Hononegah Community High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 3

6:30 PM CT on January 3 Location: Rockton, IL

Rockton, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

Freeport High School at Boylan Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 3

6:30 PM CT on January 3 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

Guilford High School at Belvidere North High School