Warren County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Warren County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Knoxville High School at United High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Monmouth, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Trail
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.