Sangamon County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Sangamon County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Williamsville High School at St. Joseph-Ogden High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on January 3
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pittsfield High School at Pleasant Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Pleasant Plains, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
