Peoria County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Peoria County, Illinois today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Princeville High School at RW Cougars Co-op
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Oneida, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
PORTA High School at Illini Bluffs High School
- Game Time: 7:10 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Glasford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.