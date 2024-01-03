How to Watch the Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at NIU Convocation Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles score 5.9 fewer points per game (60.5) than the Huskies give up (66.4).
- Eastern Michigan is 3-1 when it scores more than 66.4 points.
- Northern Illinois has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.5 points.
- The Huskies score 70.1 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 71.3 the Eagles give up.
- Northern Illinois is 4-1 when scoring more than 71.3 points.
- Eastern Michigan has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 70.1 points.
- This year the Huskies are shooting 40.4% from the field, only 1.2% lower than the Eagles give up.
- The Eagles' 36.3 shooting percentage is 2.2 lower than the Huskies have given up.
Northern Illinois Leaders
- Jayden Marable: 13 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.5 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)
- Brooke Stonebraker: 10.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 46.7 FG%
- Tara Stauffacher: 8.2 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)
- Sidney McCrea: 9.5 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51)
- Kortney Drake: 7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52)
Northern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 75-66
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/18/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 65-55
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Concordia (IL)
|W 98-32
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/3/2024
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|Miami (OH)
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
