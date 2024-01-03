The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at NIU Convocation Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score 5.9 fewer points per game (60.5) than the Huskies give up (66.4).

Eastern Michigan is 3-1 when it scores more than 66.4 points.

Northern Illinois has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.5 points.

The Huskies score 70.1 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 71.3 the Eagles give up.

Northern Illinois is 4-1 when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Eastern Michigan has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 70.1 points.

This year the Huskies are shooting 40.4% from the field, only 1.2% lower than the Eagles give up.

The Eagles' 36.3 shooting percentage is 2.2 lower than the Huskies have given up.

Northern Illinois Leaders

Jayden Marable: 13 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.5 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

13 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.5 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Brooke Stonebraker: 10.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 46.7 FG%

10.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 46.7 FG% Tara Stauffacher: 8.2 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

8.2 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49) Sidney McCrea: 9.5 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51)

9.5 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51) Kortney Drake: 7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52)

Northern Illinois Schedule