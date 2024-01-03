The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at NIU Convocation Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles score 5.9 fewer points per game (60.5) than the Huskies give up (66.4).
  • Eastern Michigan is 3-1 when it scores more than 66.4 points.
  • Northern Illinois has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.5 points.
  • The Huskies score 70.1 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 71.3 the Eagles give up.
  • Northern Illinois is 4-1 when scoring more than 71.3 points.
  • Eastern Michigan has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 70.1 points.
  • This year the Huskies are shooting 40.4% from the field, only 1.2% lower than the Eagles give up.
  • The Eagles' 36.3 shooting percentage is 2.2 lower than the Huskies have given up.

Northern Illinois Leaders

  • Jayden Marable: 13 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.5 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)
  • Brooke Stonebraker: 10.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 46.7 FG%
  • Tara Stauffacher: 8.2 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)
  • Sidney McCrea: 9.5 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51)
  • Kortney Drake: 7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52)

Northern Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Detroit Mercy W 75-66 NIU Convocation Center
12/18/2023 Eastern Illinois W 65-55 NIU Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Concordia (IL) W 98-32 NIU Convocation Center
1/3/2024 Eastern Michigan - NIU Convocation Center
1/6/2024 Miami (OH) - NIU Convocation Center
1/10/2024 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio

