Monroe County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Monroe County, Illinois. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Waterloo, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.