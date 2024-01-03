McLean County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
McLean County, Illinois has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
MacArthur High School at Normal West High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-Valley High School at Olympia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Stanford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
