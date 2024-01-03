The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-6) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Saint Louis Billikens (5-9) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison

  • The Billikens average 5.8 more points per game (73.6) than the Ramblers give up to opponents (67.8).
  • When it scores more than 67.8 points, Saint Louis is 5-1.
  • Loyola Chicago has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.6 points.
  • The Ramblers record 10.2 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Billikens give up (75.9).
  • Saint Louis is 2-1 when giving up fewer than 65.7 points.
  • The Ramblers shoot 38.9% from the field, 5.4% lower than the Billikens allow defensively.

Loyola Chicago Leaders

  • Sam Galanopoulos: 13.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.5 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)
  • Alyssa Fisher: 14.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (23-for-68)
  • Sitori Tanin: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.2 FG%
  • Emma Nolan: 6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Kika Hodge-Carr: 6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.9 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Loyola Chicago Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 SIU-Edwardsville W 77-74 Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/21/2023 @ Iowa L 98-69 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/30/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure L 84-72 Reilly Center
1/3/2024 Saint Louis - Joseph J. Gentile Center
1/6/2024 @ Dayton - UD Arena
1/10/2024 Rhode Island - Joseph J. Gentile Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.