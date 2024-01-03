The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-6) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Saint Louis Billikens (5-9) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison

The Billikens average 5.8 more points per game (73.6) than the Ramblers give up to opponents (67.8).

When it scores more than 67.8 points, Saint Louis is 5-1.

Loyola Chicago has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.6 points.

The Ramblers record 10.2 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Billikens give up (75.9).

Saint Louis is 2-1 when giving up fewer than 65.7 points.

The Ramblers shoot 38.9% from the field, 5.4% lower than the Billikens allow defensively.

Loyola Chicago Leaders

Sam Galanopoulos: 13.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.5 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)

13.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.5 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43) Alyssa Fisher: 14.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (23-for-68)

14.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (23-for-68) Sitori Tanin: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.2 FG%

10.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.2 FG% Emma Nolan: 6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Kika Hodge-Carr: 6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.9 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

