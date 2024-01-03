How to Watch the Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-6) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Saint Louis Billikens (5-9) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison
- The Billikens average 5.8 more points per game (73.6) than the Ramblers give up to opponents (67.8).
- When it scores more than 67.8 points, Saint Louis is 5-1.
- Loyola Chicago has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.6 points.
- The Ramblers record 10.2 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Billikens give up (75.9).
- Saint Louis is 2-1 when giving up fewer than 65.7 points.
- The Ramblers shoot 38.9% from the field, 5.4% lower than the Billikens allow defensively.
Loyola Chicago Leaders
- Sam Galanopoulos: 13.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.5 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)
- Alyssa Fisher: 14.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (23-for-68)
- Sitori Tanin: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.2 FG%
- Emma Nolan: 6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Kika Hodge-Carr: 6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.9 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)
Loyola Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 77-74
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 98-69
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|L 84-72
|Reilly Center
|1/3/2024
|Saint Louis
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
|1/10/2024
|Rhode Island
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
