The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-5, 0-0 A-10) hit the road in A-10 action against the Saint Louis Billikens (7-6, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Ramblers are 1.5-point favorites in the game. The point total is 146.5 in the matchup.

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Loyola Chicago -1.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola Chicago Betting Records & Stats

In three of 11 games this season, Loyola Chicago and its opponents have scored more than 146.5 points.

Loyola Chicago's games this season have had an average of 140.9 points, 5.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Ramblers are 3-8-0 ATS this season.

Saint Louis has put together a 7-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-8-0 mark from Loyola Chicago.

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola Chicago 3 27.3% 74.2 148.2 66.7 142.2 143.2 Saint Louis 5 50% 74.0 148.2 75.5 142.2 147.2

Additional Loyola Chicago Insights & Trends

Loyola Chicago won six games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The 74.2 points per game the Ramblers score are the same as the Billikens allow.

When Loyola Chicago totals more than 75.5 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola Chicago 3-8-0 3-6 3-8-0 Saint Louis 7-3-0 5-1 5-5-0

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola Chicago Saint Louis 6-8 Home Record 15-3 3-8 Away Record 4-7 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.2 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

