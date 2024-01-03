The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-5, 0-0 A-10) battle the Saint Louis Billikens (7-6, 0-0 A-10) in a matchup of A-10 teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis matchup.

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Loyola Chicago Moneyline Saint Louis Moneyline

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Betting Trends

Loyola Chicago has covered five times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of four out of the Ramblers' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.

Saint Louis has put together a 6-5-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Billikens and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

Loyola Chicago Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Loyola Chicago is 88th in college basketball. It is way below that, 116th, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have made the Ramblers' national championship odds the same now (+50000) compared to the start of the season (+50000).

Loyola Chicago has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

