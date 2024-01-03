How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
A-10 foes face one another when the Saint Louis Billikens (7-6, 0-0 A-10) welcome in the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-5, 0-0 A-10) at Chaifetz Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
- George Mason vs La Salle (6:30 PM ET | January 3)
- Duquesne vs UMass (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Dayton vs Davidson (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
Loyola Chicago Stats Insights
- The Ramblers' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Billikens have given up to their opponents (45.3%).
- Loyola Chicago has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Ramblers are the 151st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Billikens sit at 335th.
- The Ramblers put up an average of 74.2 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 75.5 the Billikens allow.
- Loyola Chicago has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 75.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Loyola Chicago scored 71.1 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 on the road.
- The Ramblers allowed 71.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.8 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Loyola Chicago drained fewer treys on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (34.0%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ South Florida
|L 77-64
|Yuengling Center
|12/19/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 72-59
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/30/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 73-35
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|1/6/2024
|Duquesne
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|1/9/2024
|Richmond
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.