A-10 foes face one another when the Saint Louis Billikens (7-6, 0-0 A-10) welcome in the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-5, 0-0 A-10) at Chaifetz Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: Bally Sports
Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

  • The Ramblers' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Billikens have given up to their opponents (45.3%).
  • Loyola Chicago has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Ramblers are the 151st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Billikens sit at 335th.
  • The Ramblers put up an average of 74.2 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 75.5 the Billikens allow.
  • Loyola Chicago has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 75.5 points.

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Loyola Chicago scored 71.1 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 on the road.
  • The Ramblers allowed 71.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.8 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Loyola Chicago drained fewer treys on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (34.0%) as well.

Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ South Florida L 77-64 Yuengling Center
12/19/2023 Charleston Southern W 72-59 Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/30/2023 Central Michigan W 73-35 Joseph J. Gentile Center
1/3/2024 @ Saint Louis - Chaifetz Arena
1/6/2024 Duquesne - Joseph J. Gentile Center
1/9/2024 Richmond - Joseph J. Gentile Center

