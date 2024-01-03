A-10 foes face one another when the Saint Louis Billikens (7-6, 0-0 A-10) welcome in the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-5, 0-0 A-10) at Chaifetz Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

The Ramblers' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Billikens have given up to their opponents (45.3%).

Loyola Chicago has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Ramblers are the 151st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Billikens sit at 335th.

The Ramblers put up an average of 74.2 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 75.5 the Billikens allow.

Loyola Chicago has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 75.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola Chicago scored 71.1 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 on the road.

The Ramblers allowed 71.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.8 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Loyola Chicago drained fewer treys on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (34.0%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule