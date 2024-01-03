LaSalle County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in LaSalle County, Illinois. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Serena High School at Reed-Custer High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Braidwood, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morris High School at Ottawa Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
