Knox County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Knox County, Illinois today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Knox County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Princeville High School at RW Cougars Co-op
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Oneida, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knoxville High School at United High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Monmouth, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Trail
- How to Stream: Watch Here
