The New York Knicks (18-15) face the Chicago Bulls (15-20) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and MSG.

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Bulls vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 116 - Bulls 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 9.5)

Bulls (+ 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-7.6)

Knicks (-7.6) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.2

The Knicks have a 17-16-0 ATS record this season compared to the 17-18-0 mark of the Bulls.

New York (3-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 9.5 points or more this season (75%) than Chicago (4-3) does as a 9.5+-point underdog (57.1%).

New York's games have gone over the total 54.5% of the time this season (18 out of 33), which is more often than Chicago's games have (18 out of 35).

The Knicks have a .733 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (11-4) this season, better than the .381 winning percentage for the Bulls as a moneyline underdog (8-13).

Bulls Performance Insights

The Bulls are the third-worst squad in the NBA in points scored (109.5 per game) and eighth in points conceded (112).

Chicago is 20th in the NBA in rebounds per game (43.4) and 21st in rebounds allowed (44.5).

At 23.3 assists per game, the Bulls are second-worst in the league.

Chicago is the second-best squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (11.6) and seventh in turnovers forced (13.9).

With 11.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc, the Bulls are 24th and 23rd in the league, respectively, in those categories.

