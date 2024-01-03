Henry County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Henry County, Illinois today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Annawan High School at Wethersfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Trail
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galva High School at West Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Biggsville, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Trail
- How to Stream: Watch Here
