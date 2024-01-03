Grundy County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Grundy County, Illinois has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grundy County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morris High School at Ottawa Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.