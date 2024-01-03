Top Player Prop Bets for Devils vs. Capitals on January 3, 2024
Player prop betting options for Jack Hughes, Dylan Strome and others are available in the New Jersey Devils-Washington Capitals matchup at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
Devils vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Devils vs. Capitals Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
One of New Jersey's top offensive players this season is Hughes, who has 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) and plays an average of 17:37 per game.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Senators
|Dec. 29
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|8
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)
Jesper Bratt has 43 points (1.2 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 29 assists.
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Senators
|Dec. 29
|1
|3
|4
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
Tyler Toffoli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Tyler Toffoli's season total of 27 points has come from 15 goals and 12 assists.
Toffoli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Dec. 30
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Senators
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|5
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Strome has recorded 13 goals and nine assists in 35 games for Washington, good for 22 points.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Islanders
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Alexander Ovechkin is a key piece of the offense for Washington with 22 total points this season. He has scored eight goals and added 14 assists in 35 games.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Jan. 2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|3
