Wednesday's contest between the DePaul Blue Demons (9-6) and Providence Friars (7-7) going head to head at Alumni Hall (RI) has a projected final score of 66-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of DePaul, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 11:00 AM ET on January 3.

The Blue Demons are coming off of a 66-62 loss to Georgetown in their most recent game on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

DePaul vs. Providence Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Alumni Hall (RI) in Providence, Rhode Island

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 66, Providence 63

DePaul Schedule Analysis

The Blue Demons notched their signature win of the season on December 5 by securing a 68-64 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Blue Demons have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).

DePaul has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (eight).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

DePaul 2023-24 Best Wins

68-64 at home over Green Bay (No. 35) on December 5

90-65 at home over Northwestern (No. 194) on December 13

93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 218) on November 26

77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 246) on November 6

85-62 over Howard (No. 264) on November 20

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 19.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.7 STL, 48.2 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

19.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.7 STL, 48.2 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Jorie Allen: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 53.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 53.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Katlyn Gilbert: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 35.0 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)

7.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 35.0 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31) Kate Clarke: 12.9 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (34-for-84)

12.9 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (34-for-84) Michelle Sidor: 9.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 46.6 3PT% (34-for-73)

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have a +164 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.9 points per game. They're putting up 78.2 points per game, 44th in college basketball, and are allowing 67.3 per contest to rank 247th in college basketball.

The Blue Demons are averaging 78.3 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 0.1 more than their average for the season (78.2).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.