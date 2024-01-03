The Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5) are heavy, 19.5-point favorites as they try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Chicago State Cougars (7-13) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is 135.5.

Chicago State vs. Oklahoma State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oklahoma State -19.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Chicago State has played nine games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 135.5 points.

Chicago State's outings this season have a 134.2-point average over/under, 1.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

Chicago State has gone 9-10-0 ATS this year.

Chicago State has been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and has walked away with the win three times (25%) in those games.

The Cougars have a record of 1-2 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +1300 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago State has a 7.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago State vs. Oklahoma State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma State 7 63.6% 75.7 139.7 67.1 137.3 142.3 Chicago State 9 47.4% 64.0 139.7 70.2 137.3 139.4

Additional Chicago State Insights & Trends

Chicago State has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

The Cougars have hit the over in three of their past 10 outings.

The Cougars' 64.0 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 67.1 the Cowboys allow to opponents.

Chicago State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when it scores more than 67.1 points.

Chicago State vs. Oklahoma State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma State 4-7-0 0-2 6-5-0 Chicago State 9-10-0 2-1 8-11-0

Chicago State vs. Oklahoma State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oklahoma State Chicago State 12-6 Home Record 8-0 6-7 Away Record 3-20 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

