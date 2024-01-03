Chicago State vs. Oklahoma State January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Chicago State Cougars (7-9) play the Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. This clash will start at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Chicago State vs. Oklahoma State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Chicago State Players to Watch
- Wesley Cardet Jr.: 19.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jahsean Corbett: 13.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brent Davis: 9.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Noble Crawford: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- DeShawn Jean-Charles: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Javon Small: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eric Dailey Jr.: 9.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quion Williams: 7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Garrison: 5.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Mike Marsh: 7.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Chicago State vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison
|Oklahoma State Rank
|Oklahoma State AVG
|Chicago State AVG
|Chicago State Rank
|190th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|65.7
|331st
|82nd
|66.8
|Points Allowed
|69.9
|156th
|159th
|37.2
|Rebounds
|31.9
|343rd
|213th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|186th
|32nd
|9.7
|3pt Made
|5.7
|320th
|44th
|16.7
|Assists
|10.3
|343rd
|232nd
|12.5
|Turnovers
|14.0
|323rd
