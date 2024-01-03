The Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5) aim to build on a four-game winning stretch when they host the Chicago State Cougars (7-13) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Oklahoma State vs. Chicago State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Chicago State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma State (-17.5) 135.5 -3000 +1250 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma State (-17.5) 135.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Chicago State vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Chicago State has covered eight times in 20 chances against the spread this year.

The Cougars are 3-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.

Oklahoma State has covered four times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

A total of seven out of the Cowboys' 12 games this season have hit the over.

