The Chicago State Cougars (7-13) will visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5) after losing four consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Chicago State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

  • Chicago State has put together a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.0% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys sit at 192nd.
  • The Cougars score an average of 64.0 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 67.1 the Cowboys give up to opponents.
  • Chicago State is 5-3 when it scores more than 67.1 points.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

  • Chicago State averages 65.6 points per game at home, and 59.3 away.
  • At home the Cougars are giving up 69.0 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than they are on the road (69.1).
  • Chicago State sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.0). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.2%) than on the road (30.5%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/27/2023 @ Cal Baptist L 74-62 CBU Events Center
12/30/2023 @ DePaul L 70-58 Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ Kansas State L 62-55 Bramlage Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
1/7/2024 @ UTEP - Don Haskins Center
1/10/2024 @ Fairleigh Dickinson - Rothman Center

