How to Watch Chicago State vs. Oklahoma State on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Chicago State Cougars (7-13) will visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5) after losing four consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Chicago State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State Stats Insights
- Chicago State has put together a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.0% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys sit at 192nd.
- The Cougars score an average of 64.0 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 67.1 the Cowboys give up to opponents.
- Chicago State is 5-3 when it scores more than 67.1 points.
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- Chicago State averages 65.6 points per game at home, and 59.3 away.
- At home the Cougars are giving up 69.0 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than they are on the road (69.1).
- Chicago State sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.0). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.2%) than on the road (30.5%).
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/27/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|L 74-62
|CBU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ DePaul
|L 70-58
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Kansas State
|L 62-55
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ UTEP
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Rothman Center
