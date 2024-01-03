The Chicago State Cougars (7-13) will visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5) after losing four consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Chicago State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

Chicago State has put together a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.0% from the field.

The Cougars are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys sit at 192nd.

The Cougars score an average of 64.0 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 67.1 the Cowboys give up to opponents.

Chicago State is 5-3 when it scores more than 67.1 points.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

Chicago State averages 65.6 points per game at home, and 59.3 away.

At home the Cougars are giving up 69.0 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than they are on the road (69.1).

Chicago State sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.0). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.2%) than on the road (30.5%).

