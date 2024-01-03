Wednesday's game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5) and the Chicago State Cougars (7-13) at Gallagher-Iba Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-61 and heavily favors Oklahoma State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Chicago State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Chicago State vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 77, Chicago State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Chicago State vs. Oklahoma State

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma State (-16.2)

Oklahoma State (-16.2) Computer Predicted Total: 138.5

Oklahoma State has a 4-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Chicago State, who is 9-10-0 ATS. The Cowboys are 6-5-0 and the Cougars are 8-11-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars have been outscored by 6.2 points per game (posting 64.0 points per game, 348th in college basketball, while allowing 70.2 per outing, 156th in college basketball) and have a -125 scoring differential.

Chicago State is 347th in college basketball at 31.5 rebounds per game. That's 4.3 fewer than the 35.8 its opponents average.

Chicago State connects on 5.5 three-pointers per game (329th in college basketball) at a 28.5% rate (334th in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 its opponents make, shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc.

Chicago State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.7 per game (264th in college basketball) while forcing 13.9 (59th in college basketball).

