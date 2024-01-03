Madison Square Garden is where the New York Knicks (18-15) and Chicago Bulls (15-20) will go head to head on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET. Jalen Brunson and DeMar DeRozan are players to watch for the Knicks and Bulls, respectively.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Knicks

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: ABC, MSG

Bulls' Last Game

In their previous game, the Bulls lost to the 76ers on Tuesday, 110-97. DeRozan scored a team-high 16 points (and contributed three assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 16 4 3 0 0 0 Ayo Dosunmu 15 3 0 1 0 1 Coby White 14 4 3 2 0 0

Bulls Players to Watch

DeRozan gives the Bulls 22.2 points, 3.8 boards and 5.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Coby White gives 17.6 points, 4.3 boards and 4.7 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Andre Drummond averages 7.1 points, 8.3 boards and 0.6 assists, making 52.9% of his shots from the floor.

Patrick Williams' averages for the season are 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Bulls receive 9.9 points, 3.5 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Alex Caruso.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 22.0 4.5 5.5 1.3 0.6 0.6 Coby White 19.7 6.1 5.4 0.4 0.2 1.8 Andre Drummond 9.7 11.9 0.5 1.6 0.9 0.0 Nikola Vucevic 10.8 5.8 2.3 0.6 0.4 1.1 Ayo Dosunmu 12.0 4.1 2.0 1.1 0.5 1.3

