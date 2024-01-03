The New York Knicks (18-15) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (15-20) on January 3, 2024.

Bulls vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG

Bulls vs Knicks Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (48.0%).

Chicago is 7-4 when it shoots higher than 48.0% from the field.

The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fifth.

The Bulls' 109.5 points per game are just 4.2 fewer points than the 113.7 the Knicks give up.

Chicago has put together a 9-3 record in games it scores more than 113.7 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls score 109.7 points per game at home, 0.4 more than on the road (109.3). Defensively they allow 108.5 per game, 8.2 fewer points than on the road (116.7).

Chicago is conceding fewer points at home (108.5 per game) than away (116.7).

The Bulls average 0.7 more assists per game at home (23.6) than away (22.9).

Bulls Injuries