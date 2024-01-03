How to Watch the Bulls vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (18-15) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (15-20) on January 3, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Bulls.
Bulls vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Bulls vs Knicks Additional Info
|Knicks vs Bulls Injury Report
|Knicks vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Knicks vs Bulls Prediction
|Knicks vs Bulls Players to Watch
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (48.0%).
- Chicago is 7-4 when it shoots higher than 48.0% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fifth.
- The Bulls' 109.5 points per game are just 4.2 fewer points than the 113.7 the Knicks give up.
- Chicago has put together a 9-3 record in games it scores more than 113.7 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls score 109.7 points per game at home, 0.4 more than on the road (109.3). Defensively they allow 108.5 per game, 8.2 fewer points than on the road (116.7).
- Chicago is conceding fewer points at home (108.5 per game) than away (116.7).
- The Bulls average 0.7 more assists per game at home (23.6) than away (22.9).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Nikola Vucevic
|Out
|Groin
|Onuralp Bitim
|Out
|Nose
|Patrick Williams
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Coby White
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Zach LaVine
|Out
|Foot
|Torrey Craig
|Out
|Foot
