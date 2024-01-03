Bulls vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (18-15) square off against the Chicago Bulls (15-20) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and MSG. The over/under in the matchup is 219.5.
Bulls vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ABC and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-9.5
|219.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 219.5 points in 20 of 35 games this season.
- The average total for Chicago's games this season has been 221.5, two more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Chicago has a 17-18-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Bulls have come away with eight wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a record of 2-5 when it is set as the underdog by +310 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 24.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Bulls vs Knicks Additional Info
Bulls vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 219.5
|% of Games Over 219.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|21
|63.6%
|115.2
|224.7
|113.7
|225.7
|225.8
|Bulls
|20
|57.1%
|109.5
|224.7
|112
|225.7
|221.9
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Bulls have hit the over three times.
- Against the spread, Chicago has been better at home (10-10-0) than away (7-8-0).
- The Bulls' 109.5 points per game are just 4.2 fewer points than the 113.7 the Knicks give up to opponents.
- Chicago has put together an 11-1 ATS record and a 9-3 overall record in games it scores more than 113.7 points.
Bulls vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|17-18
|4-3
|18-17
|Knicks
|17-16
|3-1
|18-15
Bulls vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Bulls
|Knicks
|109.5
|115.2
|28
|13
|11-1
|13-8
|9-3
|14-7
|112
|113.7
|8
|15
|12-8
|11-4
|13-7
|12-3
