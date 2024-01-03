Bulls vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The New York Knicks (18-15) clash with the Chicago Bulls (15-20) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup airs on ABC and MSG.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Knicks matchup in this article.
Bulls vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC and MSG
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Bulls vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-9.5)
|219.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Knicks (-9.5)
|219.5
|-420
|+330
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bulls vs Knicks Additional Info
Bulls vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game with a +52 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 113.7 per contest (15th in the league).
- The Bulls' -86 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.5 points per game (28th in NBA) while allowing 112 per contest (eighth in league).
- The two teams combine to score 224.7 points per game, 5.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Combined, these teams give up 225.7 points per game, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- New York has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- Chicago has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.
Bulls and Knicks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bulls
|+50000
|+20000
|-
|Knicks
|+5000
|+2500
|-
