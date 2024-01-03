The Valparaiso Beacons (4-9, 0-2 MVC) are underdogs (+9.5) as they attempt to break a seven-game losing streak when they host the Bradley Braves (8-5, 0-2 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Athletics-Recreation Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 134.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bradley vs. Valparaiso Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bradley -9.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bradley Betting Records & Stats

In nine games this season, Bradley and its opponents have gone over 134.5 total points.

The average point total in Bradley's games this year is 140.5, six more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Braves have put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread.

Bradley has covered the spread less often than Valparaiso this season, putting up an ATS record of 5-6-0, as opposed to the 7-5-0 record of Valparaiso.

Bradley vs. Valparaiso Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bradley 9 81.8% 71.8 139.4 68.7 139.8 138.7 Valparaiso 7 58.3% 67.6 139.4 71.1 139.8 144.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Bradley Insights & Trends

Bradley put together a 14-9-0 ATS record in conference play last year.

The Braves average just 0.7 more points per game (71.8) than the Beacons give up (71.1).

When Bradley totals more than 71.1 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bradley vs. Valparaiso Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bradley 5-6-0 1-2 9-2-0 Valparaiso 7-5-0 3-1 3-9-0

Bradley vs. Valparaiso Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bradley Valparaiso 15-1 Home Record 8-7 8-5 Away Record 2-12 11-2-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 66.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.