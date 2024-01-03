The Bradley Braves (6-5, 0-2 MVC) play a fellow MVC squad, the Valparaiso Beacons (4-8, 0-2 MVC), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Athletics-Recreation Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Bradley vs. Valparaiso Game Information

Bradley Players to Watch

  • Malevy Leons: 14.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Darius Hannah: 11.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Duke Deen: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Christian Davis: 8.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Connor Hickman: 13.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Valparaiso Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Stafford: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jaxon Edwards: 8.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Cooper Schwieger: 10.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Darius DeAveiro: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ola Ajiboye: 5.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Bradley vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison

Valparaiso Rank Valparaiso AVG Bradley AVG Bradley Rank
321st 66.8 Points Scored 71.8 255th
162nd 70.2 Points Allowed 71.1 187th
239th 35.3 Rebounds 34.5 266th
136th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.0 271st
264th 6.6 3pt Made 7.9 149th
247th 12.6 Assists 12.2 277th
113th 11.0 Turnovers 12.6 242nd

