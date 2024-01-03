The Bradley Braves (6-5, 0-2 MVC) play a fellow MVC squad, the Valparaiso Beacons (4-8, 0-2 MVC), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Athletics-Recreation Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Bradley vs. Valparaiso Game Information

Bradley Players to Watch

Malevy Leons: 14.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

14.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Darius Hannah: 11.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Duke Deen: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Christian Davis: 8.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Connor Hickman: 13.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Valparaiso Players to Watch

Isaiah Stafford: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jaxon Edwards: 8.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Cooper Schwieger: 10.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Darius DeAveiro: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Ola Ajiboye: 5.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Bradley vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison

Valparaiso Rank Valparaiso AVG Bradley AVG Bradley Rank 321st 66.8 Points Scored 71.8 255th 162nd 70.2 Points Allowed 71.1 187th 239th 35.3 Rebounds 34.5 266th 136th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.0 271st 264th 6.6 3pt Made 7.9 149th 247th 12.6 Assists 12.2 277th 113th 11.0 Turnovers 12.6 242nd

