The Bradley Braves (8-5, 0-2 MVC) will visit the Valparaiso Beacons (4-9, 0-2 MVC) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Bradley vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bradley vs. Valparaiso Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Bradley vs. Valparaiso Betting Trends

Bradley has put together a 6-4-2 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, nine out of the Braves' 12 games have gone over the point total.

Valparaiso has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

So far this year, three out of the Beacons' 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

