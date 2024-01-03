The Valparaiso Beacons (4-9, 0-2 MVC) welcome in the Bradley Braves (8-5, 0-2 MVC) after losing three home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Bradley vs. Valparaiso Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Bradley Stats Insights

  • The Braves make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Beacons have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
  • In games Bradley shoots higher than 44.4% from the field, it is 4-4 overall.
  • The Braves are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beacons sit at 237th.
  • The Braves average 71.8 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 71.1 the Beacons allow.
  • Bradley is 6-2 when scoring more than 71.1 points.

Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Bradley played better at home last season, posting 78.4 points per game, compared to 66.2 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Braves allowed 56.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (66.3).
  • At home, Bradley averaged 1.5 more treys per game (9.1) than away from home (7.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in away games (33.4%).

Bradley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Duquesne L 69-67 The LeBron James Arena
12/21/2023 SIU-Edwardsville W 75-64 Carver Arena
12/28/2023 Truman State W 69-47 Carver Arena
1/3/2024 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center
1/6/2024 Missouri State - Carver Arena
1/10/2024 Evansville - Carver Arena

