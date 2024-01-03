The Valparaiso Beacons (4-9, 0-2 MVC) welcome in the Bradley Braves (8-5, 0-2 MVC) after losing three home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Bradley vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Bradley Stats Insights

The Braves make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Beacons have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

In games Bradley shoots higher than 44.4% from the field, it is 4-4 overall.

The Braves are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beacons sit at 237th.

The Braves average 71.8 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 71.1 the Beacons allow.

Bradley is 6-2 when scoring more than 71.1 points.

Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Bradley played better at home last season, posting 78.4 points per game, compared to 66.2 per game when playing on the road.

The Braves allowed 56.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (66.3).

At home, Bradley averaged 1.5 more treys per game (9.1) than away from home (7.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in away games (33.4%).

