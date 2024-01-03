How to Watch Bradley vs. Valparaiso on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Valparaiso Beacons (4-9, 0-2 MVC) welcome in the Bradley Braves (8-5, 0-2 MVC) after losing three home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Bradley vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Bradley Stats Insights
- The Braves make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Beacons have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- In games Bradley shoots higher than 44.4% from the field, it is 4-4 overall.
- The Braves are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beacons sit at 237th.
- The Braves average 71.8 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 71.1 the Beacons allow.
- Bradley is 6-2 when scoring more than 71.1 points.
Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Bradley played better at home last season, posting 78.4 points per game, compared to 66.2 per game when playing on the road.
- The Braves allowed 56.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (66.3).
- At home, Bradley averaged 1.5 more treys per game (9.1) than away from home (7.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in away games (33.4%).
Bradley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Duquesne
|L 69-67
|The LeBron James Arena
|12/21/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 75-64
|Carver Arena
|12/28/2023
|Truman State
|W 69-47
|Carver Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|1/6/2024
|Missouri State
|-
|Carver Arena
|1/10/2024
|Evansville
|-
|Carver Arena
