Wednesday's game features the Bradley Braves (8-5, 0-2 MVC) and the Valparaiso Beacons (4-9, 0-2 MVC) matching up at Athletics-Recreation Center (on January 3) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-66 victory for Bradley.

There is no line set for the game.

Bradley vs. Valparaiso Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Bradley vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 74, Valparaiso 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Bradley vs. Valparaiso

Computer Predicted Spread: Bradley (-7.8)

Bradley (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Valparaiso has gone 7-5-0 against the spread, while Bradley's ATS record this season is 5-6-0. The Beacons have gone over the point total in three games, while Braves games have gone over nine times. Valparaiso is 6-4 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 contests, while Bradley has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Other MVC Predictions

Bradley Performance Insights

The Braves put up 71.8 points per game (259th in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per outing (123rd in college basketball). They have a +41 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game.

Bradley loses the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. It collects 35.7 rebounds per game, 227th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.

Bradley makes 1.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.2 (115th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5.

Bradley has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (219th in college basketball) while forcing 11.5 (227th in college basketball).

