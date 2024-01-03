Boone County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Boone County, Illinois today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Boone County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belvidere High School at Hononegah Community High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Rockton, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guilford High School at Belvidere North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Belvidere, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
