Big East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, January 3
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
There are six games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that feature Big East teams. That includes the UConn Huskies versus the Creighton Bluejays.
Big East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|DePaul Blue Demons at Providence Friars
|11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, January 3
|-
|Marquette Golden Eagles at St. John's Red Storm
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3
|FloHoops
|Villanova Wildcats at Seton Hall Pirates
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3
|-
|UConn Huskies at Creighton Bluejays
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3
|SNY
|Georgetown Hoyas at Butler Bulldogs
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3
|-
